Laviska Shenault News: Dropped by Seahawks
The Seahawks waived Shenault on Monday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.
Shenault's rough performance in Sunday's win over the Jets, which included an ugly fumble after a 10-yard kickoff return that gave the Jets the ball at the Seahawks' 38-yard line, likely led to him being waived Monday. The 2020 second-round pick from Colorado caught all five of his targets for 36 yards and also accumulated 459 kickoff return yards and one kick-return touchdown over 11 appearances this season. He could find work in the near future with a team in need of a kick returner.
Laviska Shenault
Free Agent
