Laviska Shenault News: Past back injury

Shenault (back) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Shenault was inactive for the Seahawks' 16-6 win over the Cardinals this past Sunday due to a back injury he picked up in Week 11 against the 49ers. His ability to practice in full Wednesday indicates that Shenault should be good to go against the Jets on Sunday. The 2020 second-round pick has logged 449 kick return yards and one touchdown while adding five catches for 36 yards across 10 regular-season games.