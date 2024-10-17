Laviska Shenault News: Returns to practice Thursday

Shenault (back) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Shenault didn't practice Wednesday due to a back injury he presumably sustained during the Seahawks' Week 6 loss to the 49ers. He was able to practice without restrictions Thursday, however, and he should be good to go for Sunday's contest against Atlanta, barring any setbacks. Shenault has primarily served as Seattle's lead kick returner, and he returned a kickoff 97 yards for his first touchdown of the season against San Francisco.