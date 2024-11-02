Lavonte David News: Good to go vs. Kansas City

David (ankle/chest) was a full practice participant Saturday, and he carries no injury designation into Monday's game against the Chiefs, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

David was held out of practice Thursday and Friday while attending to ankle and chest injuries. He was able to practice Saturday without limitations, and barring any setbacks, the 2012 second-round pick will be good to go Monday. Through the first eight games of the regular season, David has logged 56 tackles (35 solo), including 3.0 sacks, four pass breakups, one interception and two forced fumbles.