Lavonte David News: Picks off pass Thursday

David recorded eight tackles (six solo) and intercepted a pass in Thursday's overtime loss to Atlanta.

David came up with a big interception with just under two minutes remaining in the contest to put Tampa Bay in a good position for a victory, but the team's offense couldn't pick up a first down, and the Falcons were able to kick a game-tying field goal as time expired to send the contest into an extra period. The pickoff was the 13th of David's career but his first since the 2020 campaign. Through five weeks, the veteran linebacker has recorded 37 tackles (23 solo), including 2.0 sacks, while forcing two fumbles and registering three pass defenses.