Lavonte David News: Standout performance in win

David supplied 12 tackles (eight solo), including 1.5 sacks, and was credited with three total quarterback hits in the Buccaneers' 40-17 over the Chargers on Sunday.

David comfortably led the Buccaneers on stops on the afternoon with a figure that was also his highest since the divisional-round loss to the Lions in January. The veteran linebacker is turning in top-notch play down the stretch, as he's recorded at least eight tackles in five of the last seven contests. David's 1.5 sacks also pushed his season total to 5.5, his best mark since way back in the 2013 season.