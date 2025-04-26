Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
NFL Draft Special
New RotoWire subscribers save 50% on any subscription plan with code: DRAFT. Sign up now! Offer ends 4/26/2025.
LeQuint Allen headshot

LeQuint Allen News: Pass-catching RB heads to Jaguars

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2025

The Jaguars selected Allen in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 236th overall.

The Jaguars drafted running back Bhayshul Tuten in the fourth round, so Allen enters a crowded backfield that already had Travis Etienne and Tank Bigsby. Allen declared for the NFL Draft after three years at Syracuse, two of which he served as the starter. Through those two seasons, Allen produced 2,085 rushing yards and 25 touchdowns on 473 carries (4.4 YPC) in addition to 102 receptions for 731 yards and five touchdowns. While Allen handled a hefty workload in college while starting 27 straight games, his frame (6-foot, 204 pounds) and upright running style will make it difficult to maintain such a role in the NFL. Nevertheless, Allen adds versatility to the Jaguars' backfield, as naturally catches balls and makes plays out of the backfield while also showing an ability to line up as a receiver.

LeQuint Allen
Jacksonville Jaguars
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now