Lil'Jordan Humphrey News: Two grabs in Week 5

Humphrey secured both of his targets for 48 yards in Sunday's 34-18 win over the Raiders.

After failing to record a catch in Week 4, Humphrey improved upon his disappointing outing with a two-catch game against the Raiders in Week 5. Rookie quarterback Bo Nix and Denver's passing attack took a step forward Sunday, as the signal caller was able to spread the ball around to 11 different pass catchers in the contest. The 26-year-old Humphrey played the second-most snaps at wide receiver for the Broncos, seeing the field for 40 of Denver's 63 offensive snaps. As Denver continues to find its way on offense, its possible the veteran could parlay his consistent playing time into improved production for fantasy purposes. Humphrey and the Broncos will host the Chargers in Week 6.