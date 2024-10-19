Lorenzo Carter Injury: Lands on IR due to concussion

The Falcons placed Carter (concussion) on injured reserve Saturday, Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com reports.

Carter was unable to practice all week due to a concussion he sustained in Week 6 against the Panthers. His placement on injured reserve suggests Carter still has a long way to go before clearing the league's five-step concussion protocol. The 2018 third-round pick will be forced to miss at least the next four games, and he is eligible to return in Week 11 against the Broncos on Nov. 17. DeAngelo Malone, Arnold Ebiketie and James Smith-Williams are all candidates to see increased snaps on defense while Carter is sidelined.