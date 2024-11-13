Fantasy Football
Lorenzo Carter Injury: Practice window opens Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 13, 2024 at 2:46pm

The Falcons designated Carter (concussion) to return from injured reserve Wednesday, Will McFadden of the team's official site reports.

A concussion led Carter to be placed on injured reserve ahead of Week 7. His 21-day practice window opened Wednesday, and he was estimated as a limited participant on the Falcons' injury report, per Tori McElhaney of the team's official site. Even if Carter were to practice in full this week, he'll need to clear the league's five-step concussion protocols in order to play against the Broncos on Sunday.

Lorenzo Carter
Atlanta Falcons
