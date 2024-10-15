Lucas Krull News: Four targets in loss

Krull caught two of his four targets for 11 yards in Sunday's 23-16 loss to the Chargers.

In his second game of the 2024 campaign, Krull appeared to take over the lead role at tight end for the Broncos, playing 33 of Denver's 55 offensive snaps, ahead of fellow tight ends Adam Trautman (17) and Nate Adkins (15). The 26-year-old Krull's four targets were the most any Broncos tight end has recorded since Greg Dulcich's eight-target game in Week 2 against the Steelers. It's possible that Krull could take over the top spot on the depth chart in Denver, but that role has not come with much production so far in 2024. The 6-foot-6, 260-pounder will look to build upon this performance when the Broncos visit the Saints in Week 7.