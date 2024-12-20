Lucas Krull News: Makes three grabs in loss

Krull caught all three of his targets for 21 yards in Thursday's 34-27 loss to the Chargers.

Krull finished the contest tied in playing time with Adam Trautman, as both tight ends finished the game with 28 offensive snaps. The 26-year-old Krull, however, was the more relied upon pass catcher, seeing three targets while Trautman was targeted just once. With that said, none of Denver's tight ends had a big game, including Nate Adkins who caught two passes for just 18 yards. Krull remains extremely difficult to trust for fantasy purposes while stuck in a timeshare. The Pittsburgh product will have his next opportunity to take a step forward when the Broncos visit the Bengals in Week 17.