Lucas Krull News: One grab in debut

Krull secured his lone target for five yards in Sunday's 34-18 win over the Raiders.

Krull made his season debut Sunday after being a healthy inactive for the first four weeks of the 2024 campaign. The 26-year-old tight end played just 18 of the Broncos' 63 offensive snaps in the contest, behind both Adam Trautman (34) and Nate Adkins (32). Krull's involvement, though limited, coincided with the fact that teammate Greg Dulcich was inactive against the Raiders. It's possible his role as a pass catcher could increase throughout the season with Dulcich struggling to cement himself as a the top option in passing situations as many expected. Until then, Krull should not be trusted for fantasy purposes. The Broncos are set to host the Chargers in Week 6.