Luke Gifford News: Set to return in Week 17

Gifford (concussion) does not have an injury designation for Sunday's matchup versus Jacksonville, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

Gifford suffered a concussion Week 15 against Cincinnati and didn't play last Sunday versus Indianapolis. However, he was listed as a full participant in practice throughout the week and appears to have cleared the NFL's concussion protocol given his lack of an injury designation heading into the weekend. Gifford played exclusively on special teams over Tennessee's first 11 games of the campaign, but he had taken on an increased role -- including logging all 58 of the team's defensive snaps Week 14 against Jacksonville -- after Jack Gibbens (ankle) landed on IR in late November and Jerome Baker suffered a neck injury in early December.