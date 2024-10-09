Luke Musgrave Injury: Limited in practice

Musgrave (ankle) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Musgrave had the same injury last week and technically was active for a 24-19 win over the Rams, but he didn't play any snaps. It's possible he'll actually be available this coming Sunday against the Cardinals, rather than merely kept active in case of a emergency. Even so, Musgrave figures to have a part-time role behind Tucker Kraft, who caught 10 passes for 141 yards and three TDs over the past two games.