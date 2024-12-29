Mac Jones News: Keeps offense on schedule

Jones completed 15 of his 22 passes for 174 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions in Sunday's 20-13 win over the Titans.

The Jaguars never trailed in the game and had a 13-0 lead by halftime. That allowed the ground game to be the focus of the offense, though Jones delivered when called upon. He completed a pair of passes when given a short field early in the second quarter, which concluded with a two-yard touchdown toss to Parker Washington. He later orchestrated 16-play, 74 yard drive that was capped by an 11-yard touchdown to Brian Thomas that sealed the win for the Jaguars early in the fourth quarter, a possession that also included a deep 24-yard completion to Washington. Jones had a rocky beginning to his time as the starter in Jacksonville, though he's led a relatively competent offense in recent weeks and has multiple touchdowns in three of his last five games.