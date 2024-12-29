Fantasy Football
Mac Jones News: Keeps offense on schedule

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 29, 2024

Jones completed 15 of his 22 passes for 174 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions in Sunday's 20-13 win over the Titans.

The Jaguars never trailed in the game and had a 13-0 lead by halftime. That allowed the ground game to be the focus of the offense, though Jones delivered when called upon. He completed a pair of passes when given a short field early in the second quarter, which concluded with a two-yard touchdown toss to Parker Washington. He later orchestrated 16-play, 74 yard drive that was capped by an 11-yard touchdown to Brian Thomas that sealed the win for the Jaguars early in the fourth quarter, a possession that also included a deep 24-yard completion to Washington. Jones had a rocky beginning to his time as the starter in Jacksonville, though he's led a relatively competent offense in recent weeks and has multiple touchdowns in three of his last five games.

Mac Jones
Jacksonville Jaguars
