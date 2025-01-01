Mack Wilson Injury: Dealing with ankle injury

Wilson (ankle) was limited in Wednesday's walkthrough practice, Zach Gershman of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Wilson returned from a one-game absence due to a concussion and finished this past Saturday's 13-9 loss to the Rams with six tackles (four solo) while playing 39 snaps (38 on defense, one on special teams). The 2019 fifth-round pick may have injured his ankle during the loss, and his practice participation over the next two days will indicate his status heading into Sunday's regular-season finale against the 49ers.