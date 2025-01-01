Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Mack Wilson headshot

Mack Wilson Injury: Dealing with ankle injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 1, 2025

Wilson (ankle) was limited in Wednesday's walkthrough practice, Zach Gershman of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Wilson returned from a one-game absence due to a concussion and finished this past Saturday's 13-9 loss to the Rams with six tackles (four solo) while playing 39 snaps (38 on defense, one on special teams). The 2019 fifth-round pick may have injured his ankle during the loss, and his practice participation over the next two days will indicate his status heading into Sunday's regular-season finale against the 49ers.

Mack Wilson
Arizona Cardinals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now