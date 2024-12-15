Mack Wilson Injury: Suffers concussion Sunday

Wilson was ruled out with a concussion for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Patriots, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Wilson did not record a statistic before exiting in the first half. He will now have to clear the league's concussion protocol before playing again, and his next opportunity to suit up will come versus the Panthers on Sunday, Dec. 22. The sixth-year pro has had a very productive season as one of Arizona's top off-ball linebackers, totaling 67 tackles, including three sacks, and one interception. With Wilson out and Jess Luketa (thigh) questionable to return, it's likely that Owen Pappoe and/or Xavier Thomas will step up into bigger roles for the time being.