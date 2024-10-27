Fantasy Football
Malachi Corley News: Active for Week 8

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 27, 2024 at 9:23am

Corley is not among the Jets' inactives for their battle against New England on Sunday, Randy Lange of the team's official site reports.

Corley was a healthy scratch three straight games coming into Week 8, but he'll be available to play against the Patriots. The rookie's active status comes as veteran wideout Allen Lazard is inactive due to a chest injury. Corley has just one catch on one target for four yards in only two offensive snaps in the three regular-season games he's participated in thus far, so he's unlikely to see much action Sunday.

