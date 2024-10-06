Malachi Corley News: Healthy inactive for Week 5

Corley (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Vikings, Randy Lange of the Jets' official site reports.

The rookie third-round pick out of Western Kentucky had been active for each of the Jets' first four games, but he played just three total snaps (two on offense, one on special teams) in Weeks 1 through 3, and he didn't see the field at all in the Week 4 loss to the Broncos. Corley will now find himself on the inactive list for the first time all season while the Jets have five wide receivers suit up ahead of him.