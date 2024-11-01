Malachi Corley News: Tosses ball away to negate TD

Corley rushed once for 18 yards and lost a fumble in Thursday's 21-13 win over the Texans.

Corley's first NFL carry was memorable for a different reason than he would have liked, as he got into the open field and raced into the end zone but flipped the ball out of his hand as he was crossing the goal line, and a review revealed that the ball left his hand prior to crossing the goal line. It then rolled out of the back of the end zone for a touchback. The 2024 third-round draft pick has just one target in his NFL career, and while Corley showed some promising ability in the open field on his lone touch Thursday, careless mental errors won't ingratiate him with the Jets' coaching staff.