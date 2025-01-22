Malcolm Roach News: Career year in 2024

Roach recorded 43 total tackles (18 solo), including 2.5 sacks, two passes defended and one forced fumble over 17 regular-season games in 2024.

The first-year Bronco had the best year of his NFL career in 2024, setting new career highs in tackles, sacks and forced fumbles, despite serving as the team's No. 2 nose tackle behind D.J. Jones. Roach outperformed Jones in several key categories, tallying more tackles (43 to 42), sacks (2.5 to 1.0) and tackles for loss (five to one) this season. With Jones set to hit unrestricted free agency this summer, Roach likely will have the opportunity to compete for the team's top interior defensive lineman spot. He's expected to remain in Denver in 2025 after signing a two-year, $7 million deal with the Broncos last offseason.