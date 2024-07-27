2024 Denver Broncos Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More

This article is part of our Team Previews series.

Denver Broncos

Following the failed Russell Wilson experiment, head coach Sean Payton enters his second year in Denver looking to make changes. While Wilson now dons black and gold in Pittsburgh, the Broncos are in the process of turning the reins over to rookie quarterback Bo Nix. Though Nix has some intriguing qualities to his game and a ton of experience as a collegiate starter, the No. 12 overall pick enters a shaky situation with question marks surrounding many of Denver's skill-position players.

Denver Broncos 2024 Vital Information

Head Coach: Sean Payton (Year 2)

Sean Payton (Year 2) Offensive Coordinator: Joe Lombardi (Year 2) – Air Coryell

Joe Lombardi (Year 2) – Air Coryell Defensive Coordinator: Vance Joseph (Year 2) – 3-4 scheme

Vance Joseph (Year 2) – 3-4 scheme Bye Week: 14

Stats to Know for the Denver Broncos

2023 Record: 8-9

8-9 2023 Strength of Schedule: .488 (T-19th)

.488 (T-19th) 2023 Point Differential: -56 (25th)

-56 (25th) 2023 Pass-Play Rate: 60% (17th)

60% (17th) 2023 PROE: -3.8% (24th)

-3.8% (24th) 2023 PFF O-Line Rating: 7th

2023 Stats Offense Defense Plays 1,016 (29th) 1,083 (19th) Points 357 (19th) 413 (27th) Turnovers 22 (T-17th) 26 (T-14th) Yards 5,072 (26th) 6,303 (29th) Rush Yards 1,810 (18th) 2,331 (30th) Pass Yards 3,262 (24th) 3,972 (22nd) Drives 189 (14th) 184 (T-12th) Yards per Drive 26.8 (26th) 34.0 (28th) Points per Drive 1.81 (21st) 2.16 (28th)

Denver Broncos 2024 Key Transactions

Skill Positions

Defense

Draft Picks

Denver Broncos 2024 Top Fantasy Story

A theme of uncertainty looms over the Broncos ahead of training camp, with Denver's quarterback room under the microscope. Though Sean Payton insists that the trio of Bo Nix, Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson will compete for the starting job, the draft capital invested in Nix gives him the inside track. The rookie's accuracy and mobility should make him the best option to run Payton's offense. Nix started 61 games between Auburn and Oregon, so his wealth of playing time should help him acclimate to the NFL.

Unfortunately, the Broncos face questions across the offense. Courtland Sutton remains the team's No. 1 receiver, but with Jerry Jeudy traded to Cleveland this offseason, the latter's targets will need to be absorbed by a supporting cast that includes Marvin Mims, Tim Patrick and Josh Reynolds, along with tight ends Greg Dulcich, Adam Trautman and Lucas Krull. Of this group, it's unclear who will emerge as a consistent fantasy producer.

With a lack of stars in the passing game, the Broncos may focus on establishing the run. The offensive line's strength is in run blocking, and Javonte Williams will look to maintain his role as the lead back after a down year in 2023 in which he averaged just 3.6 yards per carry and never seemed to be fully healthy. Williams also figures to cede touches to Jaleel McLaughlin, Samaje Perine and/or Audric Estime.

Denver Broncos 2024 Sleepers

⬆️ Sleeper: WR Marvin Mims

Mims, a 2023 second-rounder, finished a disappointing rookie campaign with 22 catches for 377 yards and one receiving touchdown. His inconsistent usage on a struggling offense was frustrating, but there's cause for optimism heading into this season. The speedy wideout is a candidate to fill the No. 2 receiver role behind Courtland Sutton if he can beat out the oft-injured Tim Patrick and newcomer Josh Reynolds. Mims is a weapon that can take the top off a defense, and he should make a big leap in his second season.

😴 Super Sleeper: RB Audric Estime

The Broncos selected Estime in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, and he profiles as an intriguing early-down option. The 5-foot-11, 227-pounder is a bruising back that can emerge as the favorite for goal-line work based on his physical rushing style and size. If Javonte Williams fails to get back to the form of his first two seasons and Jaleel McLaughlin doesn't take a step forward, it's possible Estime could operate as the type of power runner that can succeed in this system.

Denver Broncos 2024 Team Futures

Browns Super Bowl 59 odds: 300-1 (32nd) via DraftKings Sportsbook

(32nd) Sean Payton 2024 Coach of the Year odds: 30-1 (T-20th) via DraftKings Sportsbook

(T-20th) 2024 Projected Over/Under Win Total: 5.5 (T-30th) via FanDuel Sportsbook

Denver Broncos 2024 Player Futures

Denver Broncos 2024 Schedule