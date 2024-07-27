Fantasy Football
2024 Denver Broncos Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More

Written by 
Joe Daley 
Published on July 27, 2024

This article is part of our Team Previews series.

Denver Broncos

Following the failed Russell Wilson experiment, head coach Sean Payton enters his second year in Denver looking to make changes. While Wilson now dons black and gold in Pittsburgh, the Broncos are in the process of turning the reins over to rookie quarterback Bo Nix. Though Nix has some intriguing qualities to his game and a ton of experience as a collegiate starter, the No. 12 overall pick enters a shaky situation with question marks surrounding many of Denver's skill-position players.

Denver Broncos 2024 Vital Information

  • Head Coach: Sean Payton (Year 2)
  • Offensive Coordinator: Joe Lombardi (Year 2) – Air Coryell
  • Defensive Coordinator: Vance Joseph (Year 2) – 3-4 scheme
  • Bye Week: 14

Full 2024 Denver Broncos Depth Chart

Full 2023 Denver Broncos Stats

Stats to Know for the Denver Broncos

  • 2023 Record: 8-9
  • 2023 Strength of Schedule: .488 (T-19th)
  • 2023 Point Differential: -56 (25th)
  • 2023 Pass-Play Rate: 60% (17th)
  • 2023 PROE: -3.8% (24th)
  • 2023 PFF O-Line Rating: 7th
2023 StatsOffenseDefense
Plays1,016 (29th)1,083 (19th)
Points357 (19th)413 (27th)
Turnovers22 (T-17th)26 (T-14th)
Yards5,072 (26th)6,303 (29th)
Rush Yards1,810 (18th)2,331 (30th)
Pass Yards3,262 (24th)3,972 (22nd)
Drives189 (14th)184 (T-12th)
Yards per Drive26.8 (26th)34.0 (28th)
Points per Drive1.81 (21st)2.16 (28th)

Denver Broncos 2024 Key Transactions

Skill Positions

 QBRBWRTE
Veteran AdditionsZach WilsonNoneJosh ReynoldsNone
     
Veteran DeparturesRussell WilsonNoneJerry JeudyChris Manhertz

Defense

 DLLBDB
Veteran AdditionsMalcolm RoachCody BartonBrandon Jones
 John Franklin-Myers Levi Wallace
 Angelo Blackson  
    
Veteran DeparturesJonathan HarrisJosey JewellJustin Simmons
 Mike Purcell K'Waun Williams
   Fabian Moreau

Draft Picks

RoundPickPlayerPosition
112Bo NixQB
376Jonah EllissOLB
4104Troy FranklinWR
5138Kris Abrams-DraineCB
5162Audric EstimeRB
7191Devaughn VeleWR
7226Nick GargiuloG

Denver Broncos 2024 Top Fantasy Story

A theme of uncertainty looms over the Broncos ahead of training camp, with Denver's quarterback room under the microscope. Though Sean Payton insists that the trio of Bo Nix, Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson will compete for the starting job, the draft capital invested in Nix gives him the inside track. The rookie's accuracy and mobility should make him the best option to run Payton's offense. Nix started 61 games between Auburn and Oregon, so his wealth of playing time should help him acclimate to the NFL.

Unfortunately, the Broncos face questions across the offense. Courtland Sutton remains the team's No. 1 receiver, but with Jerry Jeudy traded to Cleveland this offseason, the latter's targets will need to be absorbed by a supporting cast that includes Marvin Mims, Tim Patrick and Josh Reynolds, along with tight ends Greg Dulcich, Adam Trautman and Lucas Krull. Of this group, it's unclear who will emerge as a consistent fantasy producer.

With a lack of stars in the passing game, the Broncos may focus on establishing the run. The offensive line's strength is in run blocking, and Javonte Williams will look to maintain his role as the lead back after a down year in 2023 in which he averaged just 3.6 yards per carry and never seemed to be fully healthy. Williams also figures to cede touches to Jaleel McLaughlin, Samaje Perine and/or Audric Estime.

Denver Broncos 2024 Sleepers

⬆️  Sleeper: WR Marvin Mims

Mims, a 2023 second-rounder, finished a disappointing rookie campaign with 22 catches for 377 yards and one receiving touchdown. His inconsistent usage on a struggling offense was frustrating, but there's cause for optimism heading into this season. The speedy wideout is a candidate to fill the No. 2 receiver role behind Courtland Sutton if he can beat out the oft-injured Tim Patrick and newcomer Josh Reynolds. Mims is a weapon that can take the top off a defense, and he should make a big leap in his second season.

😴  Super Sleeper: RB Audric Estime

The Broncos selected Estime in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, and he profiles as an intriguing early-down option. The 5-foot-11, 227-pounder is a bruising back that can emerge as the favorite for goal-line work based on his physical rushing style and size. If Javonte Williams fails to get back to the form of his first two seasons and Jaleel McLaughlin doesn't take a step forward, it's possible Estime could operate as the type of power runner that can succeed in this system.

Denver Broncos 2024 Team Futures

Denver Broncos 2024 Player Futures

Denver Broncos 2024 Schedule

WeekDateOpponentKickoff (ET)
1Sep 8at Seattle Seahawks4:05 PM
2Sep 15Pittsburgh Steelers4:25 PM
3Sep 22at Tampa Bay Buccaneers1:00 PM
4Sep 29at New York Jets1:00 PM
5Oct 6Las Vegas Raiders4:05 PM
6Oct 13Los Angeles Chargers4:05 PM
7Oct 17at New Orleans Saints8:15 PM
8Oct 27Carolina Panthers4:25 PM
9Nov 3at Baltimore Ravens1:00 PM
10Nov 10at Kansas City Chiefs1:00 PM
11Nov 17Atlanta Falcons4:05 PM
12Nov 24at Las Vegas Raiders4:05 PM
13Dec 2Cleveland Browns8:15 PM
14Bye  
15Dec 15Indianapolis Colts4:25 PM
16Dec 22at Los Angeles Chargers4:05 PM
17TBDat Cincinnati BengalsTBD
18TBDKansas City ChiefsTBD

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Joe Daley
Joe Daley joined RotoWire in 2021 as a beat writer for the Denver Broncos and a contributor of NFL content. Joe is a diehard Dallas Cowboys fan from Connecticut. Beyond his family, his biggest passions are writing and fantasy football. The ability to marry those two things together is an absolute dream.
