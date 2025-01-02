Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Malik Heath headshot

Malik Heath News: Nabs second TD of season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 2, 2025

Heath played 15 of the Packers' 63 snaps on offense and reeled in his lone target for a three-yard touchdown reception in Sunday's 27-25 loss to the Vikings.

Heath had been a healthy inactive for the Packers' previous two contests, but he suited up as the team's No. 5 receiver in Week 17 while Christian Watson (knee) was sidelined. The 24-year-old cashed in on his lone target with his second touchdown of the season, but Heath is still likely to see his snap count take a hit in Week 18 versus the Bears if Watson is able to return to action.

Malik Heath
Green Bay Packers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now