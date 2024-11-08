Fantasy Football
Malik Mustapha Injury: Questionable for Week 10

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 8, 2024 at 2:26pm

Mustapha (calf) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Buccaneers, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Mustapha's availability for Week 10 is in question after popping up on the 49ers' injury report Thursday as a limited participant due to a calf issue. The rookie safety has been an integral part of San Francisco's defense through eight games, recording 30 total tackles and four passes defended, including one interception. If he can't play Sunday, expect George Odum to start alongside Ji'Ayir Brown as part of the 49ers' top safety duo.

Malik Mustapha
San Francisco 49ers
