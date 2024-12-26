Malik Nabers Injury: Labels self as 'gameday decision'

Nabers (toe) said after Thursday's practice that he views himself as a "gameday decision" for Sunday's tilt with the Colts, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Nabers has yet to practice this week while he manages a toe injury, but he said that he's aiming to get back on the field Friday for the Giants' final session of the week. If he's able to do so, it would alleviate some of the concern about his availability for Sunday, though Nabers would likely need to put in a full practice to avoid carrying a designation into the weekend. Despite being on the receiving end of subpar quarterback play for much of the season and also missing two games due to a concussion, Nabers has already recorded 97 catches, putting him and the Raiders' Brock Bowers (101 catches) in striking distance of besting the NFL rookie record of 105 receptions established by Puka Nacua in 2023.