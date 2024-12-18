Fantasy Football
Malik Nabers

Malik Nabers Injury: Limited by two injuries

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 18, 2024

Nabers (knee/foot) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice, Patricia Traina of SI.com reports.

Nabers has dealt with numerous health concerns during his rookie campaign, but the combination of knee and foot issues is a new scenario. Even with four different QBs taking snaps for the Giants this season, he's reeled off a 90-901-4 line on 140 targets through 12 games. Nabers' status thus will be one to monitor as the week goes on to ensure he'll continue to be available in the fantasy playoffs.

Malik Nabers
New York Giants
More Stats & News
