Malik Nabers Injury: Looks unlikely for Week 5

Nabers (concussion) won't practice Thursday, and head coach Brian Daboll did not express optimism about the receiver's chances of playing Sunday against the Seahawks, Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post reports.

Though Daboll noted that Nabers is progressing in his recovery from the concussion he sustained in last Thursday's loss to the Cowboys, the wideout has yet to take any tangible steps forward in terms of on-field activity one week after suffering the brain injury. Nabers will have one more chance Friday to potentially practice before the Giants give him a designation for Sunday's game, but barring dramatic improvement, the standout receiver looks set to miss the first contest of his young NFL career while he's stuck in the concussion protocol. Nabers' likely absence in Week 5 would leave Wan'Dale Robinson (heel) and Darius Slayton as the Giants' top two receivers, while second-year wideout Jalin Hyatt could notice a big bump in snaps after having mostly been an afterthought in the passing attack through the first four games of the season.