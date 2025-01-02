Malik Nabers Injury: Still battling toe injury

Nabers was listed as a limited participant in Thursday's practice due to a toe injury, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Nabers' name wasn't included Wednesday on the Giants' initial Week 18 injury report, but he had his reps capped Thursday on account of the same toe issue that kept him off the field for two practices a week ago and limited him in another. The rookie wideout ended up carrying a questionable tag into last weekend's 45-33 win over the Colts, but he suited up and finished with seven catches for a career-high 171 yards and two touchdowns on eight targets. The Giants haven't clarified whether Nabers' addition to the injury report Thursday was the result of an aggravation of the toe injury or a matter of maintenance, but either way, his status now bears watching heading into Sunday's season finale at Philadelphia.