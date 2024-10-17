Malik Nabers News: Clears concussion protocol

Nabers (head, groin) cleared concussion protocol Thursday and is expected to play Sunday against the Eagles, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Nabers missed the past two games due to concussion symptoms and then had a groin injury added to Thursday's practice report. The latter apparently isn't much of a concern, as Thursday also marked his first full practice participation since entering concussion protocol in the closing minutes of a Week 4 loss to Dallas (Sept. 26). Nabers will be back in action this Sunday as a target-hogging No. 1 receiver for the surprisingly competent Giants offense.