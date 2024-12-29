Malik Nabers News: Suiting up in Week 17

Nabers (toe) is listed as active Sunday against the Colts, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Nabers has been a regular on Giants injury reports for much of the season, and a toe issue left him questionable for Week 17 action following just one limited practice Friday. Nevertheless, he'll continue to play through whatever health concern he's dealing with at the time. Nabers will be on the receiving end of passes from QB Drew Lock on Sunday, and while seeing double-digit targets the last four games from a trio of signal-callers, he's still managed a 30-298-1 line on 51 targets.