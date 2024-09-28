Malik Washington Injury: Could return Week 4

Washington (quadriceps) is listed as questionable ahead of Monday night's matchup against the Titans, C. Isaiah Smalls II of the Miami Herald reports.

The 2024 sixth-round pick has yet to make his NFL debut after sustaining a quadriceps issue in early September, but following a week of limited practice sessions, he's got a chance to suit up Monday night. Miami currently has just three wide receivers on its active roster without an injury designation, so Washington could see a decent amount of work if he's able to play through injury in Week 4.