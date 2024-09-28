Fantasy Football
Malik Washington headshot

Malik Washington Injury: Could return Week 4

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on September 28, 2024

Washington (quadriceps) is listed as questionable ahead of Monday night's matchup against the Titans, C. Isaiah Smalls II of the Miami Herald reports.

The 2024 sixth-round pick has yet to make his NFL debut after sustaining a quadriceps issue in early September, but following a week of limited practice sessions, he's got a chance to suit up Monday night. Miami currently has just three wide receivers on its active roster without an injury designation, so Washington could see a decent amount of work if he's able to play through injury in Week 4.

Malik Washington
Miami Dolphins
