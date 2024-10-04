Marcus Mariota Injury: Listed as questionable for Week 5

Mariota (chest) was a full participant in Friday's practice and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Mariota opened the season on injured reserve due to a chest injury. The 30-year-old quarterback has been a full participant in all three practices this week after he was designated to return to practice Wednesday. While he does carry a questionable tag into Sunday's game, Mariota appears to be trending towards being activated off IR and serving as Jayden Daniels' backup. If Mariota is activated off IR, that will likely lead to Sam Hartman being cut from the active roster while Jeff Driskel serves as the third/emergency quarterback.