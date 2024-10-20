Marcus Mariota News: Excellent in relief

Mariota completed 18 of 23 passes for 205 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions in Sunday's 40-7 win over the Panthers. He added 11 rushes for 34 yards.

Mariota was forced into the game after just one offensive possession after Jayden Daniels (ribs) departed. He led the Commanders' offense effectively, highlighted by a pair of touchdown drives to close the first half and begin the second half. On those two possessions, Mariota combined to complete 10 of 11 passes for 119 yards and a pair of touchdown throws. While he benefitted from a very favorable matchup, Mariota showed a surprising command of the offense in relief. However, he'll face a much tougher test if called upon for a Week 8 matchup against the Bears.