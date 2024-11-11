Mario Edwards News: Reinstated by NFL

The NFL reinstated Edwards from his four-game suspension Monday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Edwards was suspended Oct. 14 for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy, but he's since served his time and missed the Texans' last four contests. The veteran defensive lineman recorded 18 total tackles, including 2.0 sacks, and one pass defended through six appearances before his suspension. He's expected to play in Sunday's matchup against the Cowboys; however, he must still be activated to the Texans' active roster in order to suit up.