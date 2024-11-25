Mark Andrews News: Gets into end zone Monday

Andrews brought in all five targets for 44 yards and a touchdown in the Ravens' 30-23 win over the Chargers on Monday night. He also rushed once for two yards.

Andrews finished tied with Zay Flowers for the team lead in receptions while checking in second to his teammate in both receiving yards and targets. The veteran tight end was the only one among he and position mate Isaiah Likely to record any catches Monday, and he's now posted multiple receptions in eight straight games after back-to-back blankings in Weeks 3 and 4. Andrews' six-yard touchdown catch early in the fourth quarter served as his sixth score of the season, all which have come in the last seven contests. Andrews should be teed up for another key role during a Week 13 home matchup against the Eagles.