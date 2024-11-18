Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Mark Andrews headshot

Mark Andrews News: Muted performance Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 18, 2024

Andrews had two catches for 22 yards on three targets Sunday against the Steelers.

Andrews' volatile snap count this season swung downward Sunday as he played 37 snaps (61 percent) after playing a season-high 51 snaps against the Bengals in Week 10. His targets dropped off as well. Outside of Andrews' seven-target game against the Bengals, Andrews averages 3.2 targets per game this season. He will face tough defenses against tight ends in the upcoming stretch with the Chargers and Eagles on tap before the Week 14 bye.

Mark Andrews
Baltimore Ravens
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now