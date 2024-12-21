Mark Andrews News: TD streak at four games
Andrews caught four of six targets for 37 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 34-17 win over the Steelers. He also gained one rushing yard on his only carry.
The tight end got into the end zone for the fourth straight game on a seven-yard toss from Lamar Jackson that put the Ravens in the lead for good. Andrews has a 17-172-4 line on 20 targets over his TD streak, and he sits one score short of tying the career-high 10 touchdowns he recorded in 2019. Andrews will look for score no. 10 in Week 17 against the Texans.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now