Mark Andrews News: TD streak at four games

Andrews caught four of six targets for 37 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 34-17 win over the Steelers. He also gained one rushing yard on his only carry.

The tight end got into the end zone for the fourth straight game on a seven-yard toss from Lamar Jackson that put the Ravens in the lead for good. Andrews has a 17-172-4 line on 20 targets over his TD streak, and he sits one score short of tying the career-high 10 touchdowns he recorded in 2019. Andrews will look for score no. 10 in Week 17 against the Texans.