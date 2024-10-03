Marquis Haynes News: Gets look from Carolina

Haynes (undisclosed) worked out with the Panthers on Thursday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Haynes spent the first six seasons of his NFL career with the Panthers after being selected in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He signed with the Cardinals on Aug. 6 to contend for a spot on the 53-man roster, but he was let go just three days later with an injury settlement. Haynes appears to be healthy from whatever was ailing him, and he'll attempt to catch on with the team that originally drafted him. His most productive season was in 2022, when he posted 29 tackles (20 solo), including 5.0 sacks, four passes defended and a fumble recovery for a touchdown over 17 regular-season games.