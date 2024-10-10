Martin Emerson News: Laments rough start

Emerson acknowledged to Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal that he has not played well to start the 2024 season. "Self-evaluation, I'm not playing the ball that I want to play right now," Emerson said.

Emerson emerged as a capable cornerback in 2023 and allowed one touchdown on 73 targets, per Pro Football Focus, but progress has not been linear in 2024. He's given up three touchdowns and allowed 16 catches on 25 targets through five games. That included a 41-yard touchdown against Washington last week just before halftime to give the Commanders a 24-3 lead. Things will not get easier in Week 6 for Emerson, who will be tasked with guarding Eagles wideouts A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith (concussion), both of whom logged full practices Wednesday and are expected to play following a bye week.