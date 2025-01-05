Marvin Mims News: Finds end zone twice
Mims recorded five receptions on five targets for 51 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 38-0 win over the Chiefs.
Mims continued his late-season breakout, and his day began with an impressive 32-yard catch and run into the end zone. He then tallied a seven-yard touchdown reception late in the third quarter, once again earning the majority of his yardage after the catch. While Mims doesn't necessarily win consistently as a traditional receiver, he's carved out a consistent role in the Denver offense having commanded at least four targets in six straight games to close the regular season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now