Marvin Mims News: Four grabs in win

Mims secured all four of his targets for 20 yards and rushed once for zero yards in Sunday's 31-13 win over the Colts.

Mims played just 16 of the Broncos' 63 offensive snaps Sunday, the least of any Denver wideout in the contest. After trending upwards in production in recent weeks, the 22-year-old wasn't able to get much going with his four targets from quarterback Bo Nix. Mims does not receive enough consistent playing time and opportunities to be trusted for fantasy purposes as the season's conclusion draws near. The second-year receiver will look to bounce back in a Week 16 matchup against the Chargers.