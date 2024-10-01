Marvin Mims News: Not targeted against Jets

Mims failed to record a single target in Sunday's 10-9 win over the Jets.

Mims played just 10 of the Broncos 61 offensive snaps Sunday, the least of any Denver wideout. Week 4 marked the first time Mims was not targeted by rookie quarterback Bo Nix in the passing game, and through four weeks, the second-year wideout has totaled two catches for 19 yards on four targets. Mims' extremely limited utilization on a struggling offense provides him with little to no fantasy value heading into a Week 5 matchup against the Raiders.