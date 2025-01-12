Marvin Mims News: Quiet in playoff debut

Mims caught two of four targets for 12 yards and gained an additional rushing yard on two carries in Sunday's 31-7 wild-card round loss to the Bills.

After finishing the regular season with four TDs over the last two games, Mims wasn't able to get free against a stingy Buffalo secondary. The 2023 second-round pick was looking like he might be little more than a return specialist in the NFL until he caught fire down the stretch this year, posting a 28-434-6 line on 33 targets over his final seven regular-season contests and flashing some intriguing chemistry with quarterback Bo Nix. Mims will likely land on a lot of sleeper lists heading into 2025 fantasy drafts.