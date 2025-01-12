Fantasy Football
Marvin Mims News: Quiet in playoff debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 12, 2025

Mims caught two of four targets for 12 yards and gained an additional rushing yard on two carries in Sunday's 31-7 wild-card round loss to the Bills.

After finishing the regular season with four TDs over the last two games, Mims wasn't able to get free against a stingy Buffalo secondary. The 2023 second-round pick was looking like he might be little more than a return specialist in the NFL until he caught fire down the stretch this year, posting a 28-434-6 line on 33 targets over his final seven regular-season contests and flashing some intriguing chemistry with quarterback Bo Nix. Mims will likely land on a lot of sleeper lists heading into 2025 fantasy drafts.

