Marvin Mims News: Scores touchdown in win

Mims caught both of his targets for 49 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 38-6 win over the Falcons. He added three carries for four yards.

Though Mims played just 14 of the Broncos' 62 offensive snaps Sunday, the second-year wideout was able to make the most of his opportunities against the Falcons. The 22-year-old's scored his first touchdown of the 2024 campaign on a 12-yard pass from quarterback Bo Nix in the waning moments of the first half. With Mims seeing 12 touches over the past three weeks, his increased usage in Denver's offense is worth monitoring. With that said, the Oklahoma product remains difficult to trust for fantasy purposes as the Broncos head into a Week 12 matchup against the Raiders.