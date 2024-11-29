Matt Milano Injury: Could see first action of season
Milano (biceps) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the 49ers, Alec White of the Bills' official site reports.
Milano is one of the NFL's better all-around linebackers but also one of the more injury-prone ones. He's yet to play in a game this season after seeing action in just five regular-season contests in 2023. While he may not see a full workload right away even if he does return Sunday night, the 9-2 Bills have aspirations toward a deep playoff run, and having the heartbeat of their defense back out there would certainly help that aim.
