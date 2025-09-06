Prater is expected to start Buffalo's first four games of the regular season, at least, with Tyler Bass (left hip\/groin) on IR. He'll only be eligible to be elevated from the practice squad a maximum of three times, however, so if the Bills intend for Prater to handle kicking duties through Week 4 he'll need to be signed to the active roster at some point. The 41-year-old converted all six of his field-goal tries and all 10 extra-point attempts across four regular-season appearances with the Cardinals in 2024.