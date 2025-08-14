Stafford hasn't yet practiced this week, despite McVay having indicated after a positive workout last Saturday, Aug. 9, that the veteran quarterback was on track to handle individual drills. "Hopefully [Stafford's back] responds a little bit better" after this coming workout, McVay said. That Stafford is set to reprise a similar workout plan confirms expectations that he'll sit out Saturday's preseason matchup against the Chargers, with the Rams likely hoping he returns to the field in at least a limited fashion next week to begin ramping up for Week 1 against the Texans on Sunday, Sept. 7. Regardless of McVay's apparent confidence that Stafford will be ready for the regular season, however, the early-round ADPs of wideouts Puka Nacua and Davante Adams will continue to slide until fantasy managers are able to see Stafford retake the practice field without setbacks.