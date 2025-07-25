Matthew Stafford Injury: In line to practice Monday
Stafford (back) is expected to participate in the Rams' first padded practice of training camp Monday, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.
Stafford reported to training camp earlier this week with a sore back, which has resulted in him working inside with team trainers in the meantime. After agreeing to a new two-year, $80 million contract with the Rams in the offseason, he's set to serve as the team's starting quarterback for a fifth consecutive season, and his top WR duo will be Puka Nacua and Davante Adams after L.A. moved on from Cooper Kupp.
