Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Football
Matthew Stafford headshot

Matthew Stafford Injury: Tending to sore back

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 22, 2025 at 11:40am

Stafford is dealing with back soreness and will begin training camp working with Rams trainers on the side, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Per Greg Beacham of the Associated Press, coach Sean McVay indicated that Stafford's sore back "kind of crept up" on the quarterback this summer, but he's expected to miss only a handful of practices. Once he's back to full health, Stafford will be operating with a revised receiving corps featuring newcomer Davante Adams in place of the departed Cooper Kupp to work opposite standout Puka Nacua.

Matthew Stafford
Los Angeles Rams
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now